BRIEF-Motif Bio says Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Aug 25 Stallergenes Greer PLC :
* H1 sales 78.0 million euros ($88.06 million) versus 183.7 million euros pro forma year ago
* H1 EBIT loss of 58.5 million euros versus EBIT of 43.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 39.0 million euros versus profit of 28.6 million euros year ago
* Expects FY 2016 net sales of around 180-200 million euros
* Expects FY 2016 Group EBIT to be significantly negative
* Expects FY 2017 sales growth acceleration to continue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
* Anticipate that volumes and margin in our tfc activities in queensland will come under pressure in H2FY17