Aug 25 Itausa Investimentos Itau SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 3 it will pay dividends for the second quarter of FY 2016 in the amount of 0.015 Brazilian real ($0.0046) per share

* Record dete is Aug. 31

Source text: bit.ly/2bQlLhm

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2305 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)