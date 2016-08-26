Aug 26 CPD SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported H1 revenue of 9.7 million zlotys versus 9.0 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss was 3.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 848,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 results impacted by an increase in financial expenses by 4.2 million zlotys, decrease in financial income mainly due to currency exchange rates and a 2.5 mln zlotys loss on disposal of real estate

