BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 CPD SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported H1 revenue of 9.7 million zlotys versus 9.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 3.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 848,000 zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 results impacted by an increase in financial expenses by 4.2 million zlotys, decrease in financial income mainly due to currency exchange rates and a 2.5 mln zlotys loss on disposal of real estate
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.