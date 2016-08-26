Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Funkwerk AG :
* H1 revenue at 25.6 million euros ($28.88 million) versus 28.2 million euros year ago
* H1 operating result improves from -2.5 million euros to -0.5 million euros
* H1 consolidated net result -0.6 million euros (previous year: -2.8 million euros)
* Confirms outlook for the full 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)