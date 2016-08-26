Aug 26 OEX SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit, PTI Sp. z o.o., received a notice from Polkomtel sp. z o.o. concerning a cooperation contract signed on June 30, 2010

* Said Polkomtel decided not to prolong the contract and therefore the contract will be terminated as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Said PTI Sp. z o.o. plans to negotiate new agreement with Polkomtel

