BRIEF-Synektik sees up to fourfold increase in FY 2020/2021 EBITDA margin
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Aug 26 Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA :
* Said on Thursday that Chartwell Pharmaceuticals announced an intention to launch an offer for acquisition of up to 2.0 million shares of the company, corresponding to about 8.18 percent of its share capital
* Financial intermediary is Caixa Banco de Investimento SA
* Chartwell Pharmaceuticals intends to offer 0.45 euro ($0.5079) per share of the company
($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake