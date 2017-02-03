STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Hennes & Mauritz Chairman and largest owner Stefan Persson has bought 6 million shares in the fashion retailer, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Friday.

* Shares bought for between 245.03 and 249,92 SEK/share over the past three days.

* Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)