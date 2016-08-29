BRIEF-Union Bank Of the Philippines and unit signs distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
August 29 Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Ltd :
* Reported unaudited H1 results on Friday
* H1 net profit and total comprehensive income of 29.4 million euros ($32.94 million) versus 27.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net asset value per shares of 21.8 euros versus 20.7 euros at Dec. 31
* Brexit and the fall of Sterling versus the Euro had no significant direct impact on BGHL' hedge
* Aims to continue to perform in accordance with its long term objective of delivering consistent NAV appreciation
($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless