UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Sporting Clube de Portugal :
* Said on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the permanent transfer of the player Joao Mario for 45.0 million euros ($50.4 million), with 5.0 million euros subject to objectives
Source text: bit.ly/2c1N6gL
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources