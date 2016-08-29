Aug 29 Pershing Square Holdings :

* Reported on Friday total assets at June 30 of 5.84 billion US dollars versus 6.88 billion US dollars at December 31st 2015

* H1 earnings per share loss of 4.42 US dollars versus gain of 0.85 US dollars year ago

* Loss for the period attributable to equity shareholders of 1.06 billion US dollars versus gain of 204.9 million US dollars year ago

