UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with VFL Wolfsburg for the permanent transfer of the player Bas Dost
* The athlete has signed a contract valid for four years, with a buy-out clause of 60.0 million euros ($67.2 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2bw2JeG
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources