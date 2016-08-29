HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 8:32 P.M. EST/0132 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Aug 29Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA :
* Reported on Friday H1 revenue of 46.8 million zlotys ($12.1 million) versus 45.6 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 1.7 million zlotys versus profit 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8805 zlotys)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.