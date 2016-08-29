BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
Aug 29 Graviton Capital SA :
* Said on Friday that Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) started administrative proceedings against the company
* Said the subject of the proceeding is to examine the fulfilment by the company of the requirements to keep the level of own funds at a level not lower than the level of internal capital
* Said in the event of a breach of this provision, KNF can revoke the authorization to carry out brokerage activities by the company or limit its scope
* Said, in addition, the company may be fined with a fine of up to 10 pct of the revenue reported in the latest audited financial statements for the fiscal year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).