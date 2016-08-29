Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO, Aug 29 (Reuters) -
* Mobile messaging company Link Mobility CEO Arild Hustad says targets acquisitions with annual revenues of around 900 million Norwegian crowns ($108.52 million) by 2018
* CEO says if we acquire companies with 900 mln in revenues it should cost around 300 mln
* CEO says funding of acquisitions could be a combination of debt and other sources
* Link Mobility bought 4 companies in Q2
* CEO says in addition to buying companies it targets 25-30 percent annual organic revenue growth
* Nordic countries is the home base but has expanded to Germany through Whatever Mobile
* CEO expects to be in at least 10 countries by 2018
* CEO says in addition to good products, market is growing strongly ($1 = 8.2936 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)