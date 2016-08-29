UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :
* Said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Atletico de Madrid to borrow Diogo Jose Teixeira da Silva ("Diogo Jota") until June 30, 2017
* The contract includes definitive purchase option
Source text: bit.ly/2bwCIvY
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources