Aug 29 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the transfer of Pedro Delgado

* Sporting keeps 50 percent of economic rights of the player

* The contract is signed for two sport seasons with an option for additional three, release clause fee amounts to 45 million euros ($50.34 million)

($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)