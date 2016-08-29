BRIEF-Spotless notes announcement by IMF Bentham about funding of class action against co
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
STOCKHOLM Aug 29 ** Richard Cavallaro, head of units Skanska USA building and Skanska USA civil at construction firm Skanska, has sold 27,500 shares, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's insider registry on Monday Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
** Shares sold at 184,79 SEK/share, totalling 5.08 mln SEK ($598,365) SEK ($1 = 8.4898 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless
TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).