STOCKHOLM Aug 29
** Richard Cavallaro, head of units Skanska USA building and
Skanska USA civil at construction firm Skanska, has
sold 27,500 shares, according to an update of the Swedish
Financial Supervisory Authority's insider registry on Monday
Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
** "The sale is due to personal reasons. It has nothing to do
with the company", Skanska press officer Andreas Joons said
** Shares sold at 184,79 SEK/share, totalling 5.08 mln SEK
($598,365) SEK
** Sale reduces Cavallaros Skanska holding to 20,237 shares
($1 = 8.4898 Swedish crowns)
