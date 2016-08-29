Aug 29 Empresas Hites :

* Reported on Friday that its management decided to pay out an interim FY 2015 dividend of 1,572,206,100 Chilean pesos ($2.34 million), that is 4.168929 pesos per share

* Dividend to be paid on Sept. 30

($1 = 672.5000 Chilean pesos)