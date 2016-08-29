Aug 29 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Nymox's new Phase 3 long-term U.S. results for prostate enlargement drug fexapotide show decrease in prostate cancer

* Fexapotide has been found to show clinically meaningful and durable relief of BPH symptoms

* Fexapotide has also been found to show major reduction in incidence of prostate cancer versus placebo

