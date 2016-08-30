Aug 30 Baloise Holding AG :

* In the first half of 2016, Baloise generated a profit of 223.6 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: 248.7 million francs) for its shareholders

* H1 net combined ratio was 92.5 per cent, only just above the prior-year level

* H1 non-life division (indemnity and personal insurance) EBIT of 208.4 million francs (H1 2015: 262.0 million francs)

* H1 Baloise Group's business volume remained unchanged year on year at 5,623.9 million francs Source text: bit.ly/2bEPQ3Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)