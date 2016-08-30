Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 30 Eurotech SpA :
* Reported on Monday H1 revenue 28.4 million euros ($31.70 million) versus 30.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 2.8 million euros versus loss of 4.5 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)