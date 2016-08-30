UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 30 Best Union Company SpA :
* Said on Monday H1 revenue of 28.4 million euros ($31.72 million) versus 30.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit of 1.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources