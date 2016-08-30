UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 30 Brivais Vilnis :
* H1 net turnover 2.8 million euros ($3.13 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 128,589 euros versus loss of 79,849 euros year ago
* Says the losses are related to a decrease of production and sales volume and currency fluctuations in the CIS countries
Source text: bit.ly/2bymfHc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources