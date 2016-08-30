(Adds details, CFO comment)

Aug 30 AFK Sistema PAO says:

* Q2 net profit totalled 149 million roubles ($2.3 million), down 99 percent from 15.2 billion roubles in Q2 2015.

* Adjusted profit attributable to Sistema declined by 97.6 percent year on year to 149 million roubles from 6.4 billion roubles.

* Earnings dropped due to a decline in profit at MTS , stemming from the company's lower OIBDA and higher finance costs due to the repurchase of $267 million of MTS's outstanding Eurobonds, as well as lower forex gains.

* Q2 OIBDA at 46.2 billion roubles (Q2 2015: 43.3 billion roubles).

* OIBDA margin decreased to 26.1 percent from 26.4 percent in the corresponding period of 2015.

* Q2 revenue at 177.1 billion roubles, up 8 percent year on year (Q2 2015: 164 billion roubles).

* Cash position at 38.8 billion roubles, excluding 8.5 billion roubles represented by deposits, as of June 30, 2016.

* Net debt at the corporate centre level amounted to 67.7 billion roubles as of June 30, 2016.

* "We plan to maintain our focus on deleveraging in the second half of the year and expect our liquidity to remain strong, positioning us well for exploring new attractive M&A opportunities and further delivering on our strategy," Vsevolod Rozanov, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sistema, said in a statement. ($1 = 64.9429 roubles) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)