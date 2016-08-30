(Adds details, CFO comment)
Aug 30 AFK Sistema PAO says:
* Q2 net profit totalled 149 million roubles ($2.3 million),
down 99 percent from 15.2 billion roubles in Q2 2015.
* Adjusted profit attributable to Sistema declined by 97.6
percent year on year to 149 million roubles from 6.4 billion
roubles.
* Earnings dropped due to a decline in profit at MTS
, stemming from the company's lower OIBDA and higher
finance costs due to the repurchase of $267 million of MTS's
outstanding Eurobonds, as well as lower forex gains.
* Q2 OIBDA at 46.2 billion roubles (Q2 2015: 43.3 billion
roubles).
* OIBDA margin decreased to 26.1 percent from 26.4 percent
in the corresponding period of 2015.
* Q2 revenue at 177.1 billion roubles, up 8 percent year on
year (Q2 2015: 164 billion roubles).
* Cash position at 38.8 billion roubles, excluding 8.5
billion roubles represented by deposits, as of June 30, 2016.
* Net debt at the corporate centre level amounted to 67.7
billion roubles as of June 30, 2016.
* "We plan to maintain our focus on deleveraging in the
second half of the year and expect our liquidity to remain
strong, positioning us well for exploring new attractive M&A
opportunities and further delivering on our strategy," Vsevolod
Rozanov, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of
Sistema, said in a statement.
($1 = 64.9429 roubles)
