* Announced on Monday that it will propose its shareholders to resolve on the acquisition of a 25.1 percent stake in Shopping Leblon, located in Rio de Janeiro

* The total value of the acquisition is of 309.9 million Brazilian reais ($96.1 million), of which 187.5 million reais to be paid in cash and 122.4 million reais to be assumed as a debt

* In order to finance the acquisition, the company proposes to carry out share capital increase of at least 300.0 million reais and up to 600.0 million reais, at a price of 15.00 reais per share

