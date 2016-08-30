BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Aug 30 Empresas Copec SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit, Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC SA, agreed on Aug. 27 to buy from Delek US Holdings Inc its retail unit, Mapco Express Inc, and some related units (Mapco) for $535 million
* The transaction includes 348 petrol stations mainly in Tennessee
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru