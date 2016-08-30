Aug 30 Empresas Copec SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit, Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC SA, agreed on Aug. 27 to buy from Delek US Holdings Inc its retail unit, Mapco Express Inc, and some related units (Mapco) for $535 million

* The transaction includes 348 petrol stations mainly in Tennessee

Source text: bit.ly/2bSJZZq

