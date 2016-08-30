BRIEF-Delta says flights are departing and ground stop has been lifted
* Delta flights are departing and ground stop has been lifted as the airline's IT systems begin to return to normal - website
Aug 30 Fred's Inc :
* August same store sales fell 3 percent
* Fred's announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales fell 3 percent
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* August sales $159.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comparable store sales for Q2 declined 2.0% versus an increase of 0.9% in Q2 last year
* Fred's Inc says expect changes in both total sales and comparable store sales to range from negative 1% to a positive 1% for second half of year
* Says may see a loss per diluted share for second half of year in range of $0.18 to $0.23
* See Q3 loss per share deeper than Q4 loss per share
* Qtrly net sales $529.5 million versus $546.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta flights are departing and ground stop has been lifted as the airline's IT systems begin to return to normal - website
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines trying to deal with the new rules.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.