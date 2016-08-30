LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is planning to tap its 1bn 1.5% March 2035 bond, according to a banker on the deal.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/A/BBB+, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to lead manage the increase, which will be launched in the near future.

Slovenia announced last week that it would issue new euro notes and buy back dollar bonds as part of a debt management exercise. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)