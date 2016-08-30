Aug 30 Nadir Figueiredo Industria e Comercio SA :

* Said on Monday its board of directors had approved to pay own capital interest totalling 1.2 million Brazilian reais ($368,833.56), corresponding to 0.0874 real per share

* Payment to be made in three instalments totalling 395,421 reais each (0.0291 real per share) on Oct. 3, Nov. 1 and Dec. 1

* Record date is Sep. 5

Source text: bit.ly/2bzefpc

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2535 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)