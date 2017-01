Aug 31 Valneva SE :

* Reports strong revenue growth and positive EBITDA in H1 2016

* EBITDA improved to 4.7 million euros ($5.2 million) in H1 2016 (versus a loss of 5.3 million euros H1 2015)

* H1 revenue 51.4 million euros versus 39.2 million euros year ago

* Q2 net loss is 34.4 million euros versus loss of 8.8 million euros a year ago

* Re-Affirms its FY 2016 financial outlook

* Re-Affirms its FY 2016 financial outlook

* 2016 IFRS revenues expected to reach 90-100 million euros, with product sales between 70-80 million euros - reflecting up to 30 pct growth over 2015 product sales