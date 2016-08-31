Aug 31 Damf Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Tuesday Soneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. informed the company that on Aug. 25 it has increased its stake in the company to 5.12 pct from 4.84 pct previously held

* Then, between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, Soneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o increased further its stake in the company to 16.74 pct from 5.12 previously held

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)