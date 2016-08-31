Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 Polmed SA :
* Q2 revenue of 23.8 million zlotys ($6.1 million) versus 17.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9098 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: