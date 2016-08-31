Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Said on Tuesday H1 net profit 267,876 euros ($298,628) versus 324,729 euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 3.7 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago
* H1 operating revenue 50.5 million euros versus 60.0 million euros year ago
* International sales represent 37 percent of H1 total revenue
Source text: bit.ly/2bF4Htr
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)