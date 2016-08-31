Aug 31Bioton SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Marvel Bioscience Limited (MBS) for sale of 50 pct stake in MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited for consideration of $6 million

* MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited is owner of MJ Biopharm Pvt Limited

* Signed agreements terminating the investmnet agreements siged on Oct. 3, 2017 concerning, among others, acquisition of 50 pct stake in MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited and acquisition by MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited of 100 pct in Marvel Life Sciences Limited

* Signed profits sharing agreement with Marvel Bioscience Limited, J.M. Shah, Marvel Overseas Investments Limited, Marvel Life Sciences Limited, MJ Bioton Life Sciences Limited, and Marvel Bioscience FZE concerning the profits under the deal

* Under the profits sharing agreement, the company will receive 50 pct of profits received by Marvel Life Sciences Limited or Marvel Bioscience FZE from sales of insulin in case of registration of the product in the EU

* Under the profits sharing agreement, the company will receive 50 pct of profits received by MBS, form sales of recombinant human proteins, among others

