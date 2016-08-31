Aug 31Telemedycyna Polska SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Rymaszewski Asset Ltd increased its stake in the company to 8.3 pct from 0.38 pct previously held

* Rymaszewski Asset Ltd is co related to Ireneusz Rymaszewski, member of co's supervisory board

