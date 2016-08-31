Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31Selvita SA :
* Reported on Tuesday H1 sales revenue of 22.7 million zlotys ($5.80 million) versus 17.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 3.5 million zlotys versus profit 3.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9111 zlotys)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: