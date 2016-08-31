OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Opera Software sees room for dividend payment after closing transaction in which Golden Brick buys browser business for $575 mln

* Chairman Sverre Munck says as soon as the deal closes the board will sit down and discuss distribution

* Munck says there will be funds available for debt repayment, for dividend and share buy back

* Chairman says how much we will keep and distribute, depends on the needs for the ongoing business

* Munck says no need to keep more money than needed

* Chairman says if we should find some fantastic opportunities we will take the necessary steps

* CEO Lars Boilesen says expects to close Golden Brick deal later this year

* Opera reported Q2 EBITDA as expected and kept its 2016 guidance for revenues and EBITDA (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)