Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Bouygues Chairman and CEO Martin Bouygues tells a news conference:
* Has no immediate plan to split ceo and chairman roles
* Says consolidation in French telecom sector is no longer an issue for bouygues
* Says has no plans to raise fixed phone prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)