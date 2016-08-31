Aug 31 Vitalyzeme Saude e Tecnologia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved to appoint Messias Alexandre Lopes dos Santos as an interim CEO, to replace Lasaro do Carmo Junior

* Messias Alexandre Lopes dos Santos is also CFO and investor relations officer of the company

Source text: bit.ly/2bFMBHN

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)