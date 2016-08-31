BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
Aug 31 Interactive Intelligence Group Inc :
* Says Genesys intends to fund deal through combination of existing cash on hand and debt financing
* Genesys to acquire Interactive Intelligence to create the world's premier omnichannel customer experience company
* Transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion
* Interactive Intelligence shareholders will receive $60.50 per share in cash
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Interactive Intelligence's board of directors and Genesys' operating committee
* Interactive Intelligence says its CEO Don Brown, who owns about 17 percent of Interactive Intelligence shares, has agreed to vote his shares in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities