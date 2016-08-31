Aug 31 Sjostrand Coffee Int AB :

* Says has received an order from the Dutch Hug-a-licious, partner in the Netherlands / Benelux countries

* Revenue from the order is 320,000 Swedish crowns ($37,403.71) and will be delivered in September

Source text: bit.ly/2c4mKvr

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.5553 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)