Aug 31 FastOut Int AB :

* Board has decided to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of up to 10,456,254 Swedish crowns ($1.22 million)

* Six existing shares entitle to subscription of one new share at a subscription price of 1.30 crown per share

* Subscription period runs from September 20 to October 4, 2016

* The reason for the issue is to enable a faster expansion in line with the board's strategy

Source text: bit.ly/2bVhkTB

($1 = 8.5561 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)