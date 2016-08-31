Aug 31 Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica :

* H1 net-turnover reached 3.5 million euros, being by 343,000 euros 11 per cent higher than the index in 6 months of 2015

* H1 loss for the fiscal period was 489,038 euros versus loss of 1.8 million euros year ago

Source: bit.ly/2bBVNBp

