UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Netmedia SA :
* Said on Wednesday that H1 revenue was 91.1 million zlotys ($23.27 million) versus 96.0 million zlotys year on year
* H1 EBITDA was 5.2 million zlotys versus 6.0 million zlotys year on year
* H1 net profit was 2.8 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9148 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources