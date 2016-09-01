Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Indata :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 76.5 million zlotys ($19.54 million) versus 32.0 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit of 1.9 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9143 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)