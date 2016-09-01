Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Mediatel SA :
* Said on Wednesday H1 net sales 13.9 million zlotys versus 36.9 million zlotys ($9.5 million) a year ago
* H1 operating loss was at 2.5 mln zlotys versus profit of 19.8 mln zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was at 802,000 zlotys versus profit of 4.9 mln zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9094 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)