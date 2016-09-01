Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Wasko :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 48.4 million zlotys ($12.38 million) versus 90.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 1.7 million zlotys versus profit of 370,000 zlotys year ago
* Q2 operating loss of 2.3 million zlotys versus profit of 1.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9094 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)