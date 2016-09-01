BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 PZ Cormay :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 44.1 million zlotys ($11.27 million) versus 21.3 million zlotys year ago
* H1 operating loss of 1.7 million zlotys versus loss of 4.5 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit of 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 20.3 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9134 zlotys)
* Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583
