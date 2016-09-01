Sept 1 A City Media AB :

* Said on Wednesday bought 30 percent of shares in All In Media Sverige AB (All in)

* Agreed to acquire the remaining 70 percent of the shares

* Acquisition's purchase price amounts to a total of 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($875,000)

