UPDATE 3-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Updates with Sony comment, background and detail on M3)
Sept 1 A City Media AB :
* Said on Wednesday bought 30 percent of shares in All In Media Sverige AB (All in)
* Agreed to acquire the remaining 70 percent of the shares
* Acquisition's purchase price amounts to a total of 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($875,000)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5809 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Updates with Sony comment, background and detail on M3)
* Redflex traffic systems pty ltd (Redflex), has received confirmation from Victorian Department of Justice & Regulation
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.